Orchid (OXT) Price Tops $0.0646 on Exchanges

Orchid (OXT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 2nd. Orchid has a total market cap of $63.32 million and $15.43 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Orchid has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One Orchid token can currently be bought for $0.0646 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00007017 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,515.72 or 0.99982694 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00012199 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00006615 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006220 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000737 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00055285 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Orchid

OXT is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

