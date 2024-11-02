Dodds Wealth LLC Purchases 175 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Dodds Wealth LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Dodds Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the first quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% during the first quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.3% during the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.0% during the first quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 34,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 62,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $222.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $634.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.54. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $139.23 and a 1-year high of $226.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.82%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

