Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 4,824 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 34.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moller Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moller Wealth Partners now owns 31,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. &PARTNERS grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $120.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.67 and a 200 day moving average of $119.86. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.50 and a fifty-two week high of $126.80.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

See Also

