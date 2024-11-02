China Coal Energy (OTCMKTS:CCOZY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of China Coal Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CCOZY – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.86 and traded as high as $25.98. China Coal Energy shares last traded at $25.98, with a volume of 512 shares trading hands.

China Coal Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of -0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.25.

Get China Coal Energy alerts:

China Coal Energy (OTCMKTS:CCOZY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter. China Coal Energy had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 10.22%. On average, analysts expect that China Coal Energy Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

China Coal Energy Dividend Announcement

About China Coal Energy

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.487 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. China Coal Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.69%.

(Get Free Report)

China Coal Energy Company Limited primarily engages in the coal production and trading and coal chemical businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers polyolefin, methanol, urea, and other coal chemical products. It is also involved in the coal mining equipment manufacturing, pithead power generation, and other activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for China Coal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Coal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.