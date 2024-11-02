Western Asset Bond ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:WABF)

Western Asset Bond ETF (NASDAQ:WABF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1196 per share on Wednesday, November 6th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.
Western Asset Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ WABF traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $25.30. 1,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,058. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.68. Western Asset Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.29 and a fifty-two week high of $26.64.
About Western Asset Bond ETF
