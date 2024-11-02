Western Asset Bond ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:WABF)

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2024

Western Asset Bond ETF (NASDAQ:WABFGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1196 per share on Wednesday, November 6th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.

Western Asset Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ WABF traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $25.30. 1,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,058. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.68. Western Asset Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.29 and a fifty-two week high of $26.64.

About Western Asset Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Western Asset Bond ETF (WABF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a portfolio comprised of USD-denominated debt instruments and fixed income securities of various maturities, with limited exposure to high yield, emerging market debts, and structured securities.

See Also

Dividend History for Western Asset Bond ETF (NASDAQ:WABF)

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.