US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTRE) Plans Dividend of $0.14

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTRE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1421 per share on Monday, November 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.
US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
UTRE stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $48.99. 37 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,503. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.14. US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF has a 12-month low of $48.29 and a 12-month high of $50.11.
About US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Energy Vault Soars 100%: CEO Shares Why in MarketBeat Exclusive
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Meta’s Q3 Earnings Beat—Is This Dip a Golden Entry Opportunity?
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Top Nuclear Stocks Thriving on Soaring Energy Demand
Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.