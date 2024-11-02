US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTRE) Plans Dividend of $0.14

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTRE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1421 per share on Monday, November 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

UTRE stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $48.99. 37 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,503. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.14. US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF has a 12-month low of $48.29 and a 12-month high of $50.11.

About US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF

The US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (UTRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 3-Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-year tenor on the yield curve.

