Northway Financial (OTCMKTS:NWYF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Northway Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWYF – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.59 and traded as high as $32.45. Northway Financial shares last traded at $32.45, with a volume of 1,791 shares traded.
Northway Financial Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.85.
About Northway Financial
Northway Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northway Bank, provides various financial products and services in New Hampshire. The company offers checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and municipal deposit accounts; certificates of deposit (CD); and debit and credit cards.
