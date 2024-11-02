Myria (MYRIA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $3.36 Million

Myria (MYRIA) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 1st. During the last seven days, Myria has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Myria has a market capitalization of $3.36 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Myria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Myria token can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Myria Profile

Myria was first traded on April 6th, 2023. Myria’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,610,000,000 tokens. The official website for Myria is myria.com. Myria’s official Twitter account is @myria.

Buying and Selling Myria

According to CryptoCompare, “Myria (MYRIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Myria has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 24,141,730,812 in circulation. The last known price of Myria is 0.00211749 USD and is down -5.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $999,731.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://myria.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myria directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myria should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Myria using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

