SPDR SSGA My2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCL) Declares $0.09 Dividend

SPDR SSGA My2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0932 per share on Wednesday, November 6th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.

SPDR SSGA My2032 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MYCL traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 133. SPDR SSGA My2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.16 and a twelve month high of $25.06.

