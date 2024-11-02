Canadian Large Cap Leaders Spli (TSE:NPS) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Canadian Large Cap Leaders Spli (TSE:NPS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.15 and traded as high as C$13.39. Canadian Large Cap Leaders Spli shares last traded at C$13.39, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

Canadian Large Cap Leaders Spli Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.57. The company has a market cap of C$317.26 million and a P/E ratio of -123.15.

About Canadian Large Cap Leaders Spli

(Get Free Report)

Northern Power Systems Corp. designs, manufactures, and services wind turbine platforms for the distributed wind market worldwide. The company provides 100 kW and 60 kW turbines under the NPS 100 and NPS 60 names. It also offers power converters for battery energy storage applications under the FlexPhase brand; and technical support for its SmartView supervisory control and data acquisition system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Large Cap Leaders Spli Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Large Cap Leaders Spli and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.