HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.73 ($0.09) and traded as high as GBX 7.30 ($0.09). HSS Hire Group shares last traded at GBX 6.77 ($0.09), with a volume of 326,212 shares changing hands.

HSS Hire Group Stock Down 4.1 %

The firm has a market cap of £45.55 million, a P/E ratio of 653.40 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

HSS Hire Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a GBX 0.18 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%.

About HSS Hire Group

HSS Hire Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company provides training services through various training courses. HSS Hire Group plc was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

