Zebec Network One Day Trading Volume Hits $5.23 Million (ZBCN)

Zebec Network (ZBCN) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. In the last seven days, Zebec Network has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Zebec Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Zebec Network has a total market capitalization of $62.15 million and approximately $5.23 million worth of Zebec Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Zebec Network

Zebec Network’s total supply is 99,999,416,207 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,014,393,000 tokens. Zebec Network’s official website is zebec.io. Zebec Network’s official Twitter account is @zebec_hq.

Buying and Selling Zebec Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zebec Network (ZBCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Zebec Network has a current supply of 99,999,416,207.29042 with 65,014,393,000.050415 in circulation. The last known price of Zebec Network is 0.00096765 USD and is down -3.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $4,840,849.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zebec.io/.”



