Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (CVE:RCK – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.21 and traded as high as C$1.24. Rock Tech Lithium shares last traded at C$1.24, with a volume of 2,679 shares trading hands.

Rock Tech Lithium Trading Down 0.8 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of C$123.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.51.

About Rock Tech Lithium

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties. The company focuses on developing and optimizing battery grade lithium hydroxide monohydrate. It holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Rock Tech Resources Inc and changed its name to Rock Tech Lithium Inc in April 2010.

