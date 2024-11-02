SingularityNET Price Reaches $0.54 on Exchanges (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00000771 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market cap of $650.11 million and $130,978.80 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00007069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69,597.82 or 0.99931880 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00012359 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00006728 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006210 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00058515 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.55757372 USD and is up 0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 265 active market(s) with $186,495.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

