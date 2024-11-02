Propel Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROM) Declares Dividend of $0.01

Propel Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.
Propel Media Price Performance
PROM remained flat at $0.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.33. Propel Media has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.92.
About Propel Media
