Propel Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROM) Declares Dividend of $0.01

Propel Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PROM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Propel Media Price Performance

PROM remained flat at $0.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.33. Propel Media has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.92.

About Propel Media

Propel Media, Inc operates as a diversified online advertising company in the United States and internationally. It delivers advertising via its online advertising platform called Propel Media Platform that allows advertisers to target users and deliver video, display, and text based advertising. The company offers a self-serve platform and a managed services option that give advertisers diverse solutions to reach online users and acquire customers.

