Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Increases Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2741 per share on Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,457,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,570,835. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.06 and a 12 month high of $79.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.93.

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

