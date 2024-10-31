Short Interest in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Drops By 22.3%

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 473,200 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the September 30th total of 608,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 320,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the second quarter valued at $36,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the second quarter valued at $46,000.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

AWP stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.37. The stock had a trading volume of 256,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,855. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a 52 week low of $3.18 and a 52 week high of $4.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.06.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Announces Dividend

About abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.98%.

Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

