Short Interest in Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) Decreases By 21.9%

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,500 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the September 30th total of 167,200 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Cyclo Therapeutics Trading Down 3.9 %

Cyclo Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.72. The stock had a trading volume of 12,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,690. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.08. Cyclo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $2.12. The stock has a market cap of $20.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of -0.38.

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,830.27% and a negative return on equity of 2,741.89%. The company had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cyclo Therapeutics will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CYTH shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Cyclo Therapeutics from $2.60 to $0.95 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $0.95 price objective (down from $3.00) on shares of Cyclo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cyclo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Cyclo Therapeutics Company Profile

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo (hydroxypropyl beta cyclodextrin), an orphan drug, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease; and in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

