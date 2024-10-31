StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of GROW stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.52 million, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.59. U.S. Global Investors has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $3.11.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The asset manager reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 12.14%.

U.S. Global Investors Announces Dividend

About U.S. Global Investors

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. U.S. Global Investors’s payout ratio is currently 90.00%.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

