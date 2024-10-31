Chainbing (CBG) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $61.31 Million

Chainbing (CBG) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 30th. Chainbing has a total market capitalization of $61.31 million and approximately $27,191.33 worth of Chainbing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Chainbing has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. One Chainbing token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainbing Profile

Chainbing was first traded on July 28th, 2020. Chainbing’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,420,200 tokens. The official website for Chainbing is www.chainbing.io. Chainbing’s official message board is medium.com/@chainbing. Chainbing’s official Twitter account is @chain_bing and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chainbing Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainbing is dedicated to storing, indexing, analyzing, and sharing data on the blockchain to provide users with fast and accurate information.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainbing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainbing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainbing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

