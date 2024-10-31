American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance

AMS stock opened at $3.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.67. American Shared Hospital Services has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $7.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 million. Equities research analysts forecast that American Shared Hospital Services will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About American Shared Hospital Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMS. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in American Shared Hospital Services during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 31.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in American Shared Hospital Services by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares during the last quarter. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.