American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance
AMS stock opened at $3.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.67. American Shared Hospital Services has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $7.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 million. Equities research analysts forecast that American Shared Hospital Services will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About American Shared Hospital Services
American Shared Hospital Services provides stereotactic radiosurgery and advanced radiation therapy equipment. It operates in two segments, Medical Equipment Leasing, and Retail. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.
