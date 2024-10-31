Coin98 (C98) One Day Trading Volume Tops $8.65 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. During the last week, Coin98 has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. One Coin98 token can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000174 BTC on popular exchanges. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $108.00 million and approximately $8.65 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded up 5,037,843.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000100 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00003884 BTC.

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a token. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 861,249,880 tokens. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 (C98) is a utility token for the Coin98 ecosystem, an all-in-one platform integrating multiple blockchain services. Launched in 2020, it offers crypto solutions including an exchange, wallet, and DeFi applications. C98 supports functions such as payment for transaction fees, governance voting, and staking for rewards. Coin98 integrates multiple chains and protocols into one workspace, allowing users to manage and interact with diverse blockchain-based services and DeFi products from a single interface.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

