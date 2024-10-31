Insider Selling: The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Major Shareholder Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.12, for a total value of $584,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,785,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,740,474.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of St. Joe stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $52.08. The stock had a trading volume of 150,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,188. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.06 and a 200 day moving average of $57.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The St. Joe Company has a twelve month low of $45.99 and a twelve month high of $64.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.14 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in St. Joe by 263.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of St. Joe by 72,300.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in St. Joe by 549.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in St. Joe by 100.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in St. Joe by 163.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

