Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Trading Down 0.7 %

TCI opened at $27.74 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.99. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $43.40. The stock has a market cap of $239.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transcontinental Realty Investors

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI – Free Report) by 340.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,189 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors were worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Transcontinental Realty Investors

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

