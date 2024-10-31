Bitcoin Private Trading Up 0.5% This Week (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 30th. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.15 or 0.00052790 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00032581 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00010437 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

