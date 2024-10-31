Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Cellectis Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CLLS opened at $1.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.30. Cellectis has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 3.09.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 78.90% and a negative net margin of 401.83%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cellectis will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellectis

Cellectis Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cellectis by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 827,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 10,605 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cellectis by 2.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 437,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 12,467 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Cellectis in the second quarter worth about $29,000. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in Cellectis during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cellectis by 2.9% during the second quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,617,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

Further Reading

