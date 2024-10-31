BOOK OF MEME 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $183.90 Million (BOME)

BOOK OF MEME (BOME) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 30th. During the last seven days, BOOK OF MEME has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BOOK OF MEME token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BOOK OF MEME has a market cap of $596.03 million and approximately $183.90 million worth of BOOK OF MEME was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72,166.31 or 0.99854559 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72,117.71 or 0.99787314 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About BOOK OF MEME

BOOK OF MEME’s total supply is 68,957,546,658 tokens. BOOK OF MEME’s official Twitter account is @darkfarms1. The official website for BOOK OF MEME is llwapirxnupqu7xw2fspfidormcfar7ek2yp65nu7k5opjwhdywq.arweave.net/wuwhojdthwp-9tfk8qbuiwrqr-rwsp91tpq656bhhi0.

Buying and Selling BOOK OF MEME

According to CryptoCompare, “BOOK OF MEME (BOME) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. BOOK OF MEME has a current supply of 68,957,546,777.0192. The last known price of BOOK OF MEME is 0.00911186 USD and is up 3.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 214 active market(s) with $204,945,685.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://llwapirxnupqu7xw2fspfidormcfar7ek2yp65nu7k5opjwhdywq.arweave.net/WuwHojdtHwp-9tFk8qBuiwRQR-RWsP91tPq656bHHi0.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOK OF MEME directly using U.S. dollars.

