Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHTX) Short Interest Down 18.1% in October

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,700 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the September 30th total of 113,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 449,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Manhattan Scientifics Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MHTX remained flat at $0.00 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 7,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,368. Manhattan Scientifics has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.
Manhattan Scientifics Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Manhattan Scientifics
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Boeing: Why Analysts Think Now’s The Time To Be Brave
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Advanced Micro Devices is Building Momentum with AI: Buy the Dip
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Can Evolv Stock Recover From Its Massive Self-Inflicted Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.