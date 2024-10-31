Quantum (QUA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $0.00

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. One Quantum token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Quantum has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Quantum has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00006875 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $72,280.88 or 1.00013095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00011991 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00006862 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000055 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00005978 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.13 or 0.00061057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum (QUA) is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $4.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

