Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Sotherly Hotels from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.
Sotherly Hotels Stock Down 2.3 %
Sotherly Hotels Company Profile
Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.
