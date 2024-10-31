Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Short Interest Down 16.7% in October

Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 698,200 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the September 30th total of 838,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 109.1 days.
Northern Star Resources Stock Performance
Shares of NESRF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,414. Northern Star Resources has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $12.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.76.
About Northern Star Resources
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Northern Star Resources
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Boeing: Why Analysts Think Now’s The Time To Be Brave
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Advanced Micro Devices is Building Momentum with AI: Buy the Dip
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Can Evolv Stock Recover From Its Massive Self-Inflicted Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.