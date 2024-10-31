Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Short Interest Down 16.7% in October

Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 698,200 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the September 30th total of 838,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 109.1 days.

Northern Star Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NESRF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,414. Northern Star Resources has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $12.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.76.

About Northern Star Resources

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and processing of gold deposits. It also sells refined gold. It operates in Western Australia, the Northern Territory, and Alaska. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

