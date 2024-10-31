Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VIG stock opened at $196.99 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $151.77 and a twelve month high of $201.85. The company has a market capitalization of $85.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.76.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.