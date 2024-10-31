Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $265.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.29 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 14.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BOH traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.57. 28,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,664. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Bank of Hawaii has a 1 year low of $48.83 and a 1 year high of $75.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.05.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, insider Matthew Emerson sold 1,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $97,925.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,327.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BOH shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.80.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Further Reading

