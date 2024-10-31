SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,063,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,719 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for about 0.8% of US Bancorp DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $606,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

MDY traded down $4.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $569.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,830. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $428.79 and a fifty-two week high of $585.50. The stock has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $564.60 and its 200-day moving average is $548.78.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

