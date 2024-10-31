Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Given “Neutral” Rating at BWS Financial

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by BWS Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $122.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. BWS Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.59% from the company’s previous close.
Hawkins Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HWKN traded down $5.97 on Thursday, hitting $111.32. The company had a trading volume of 39,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,207. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.51. Hawkins has a 1-year low of $53.64 and a 1-year high of $135.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $247.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.59 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 20.16%. Analysts expect that Hawkins will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Hawkins
Hawkins Company Profile
Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hawkins
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Microsoft Can Hit New All-Time Highs This Year – Here’s Why
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Zillow Stock’s Bull Case: Why This Recent Sell-Off Could Be a Buy
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- IonQ’s Quantum Surge: Ride the Wave or Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.