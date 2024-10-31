Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Given “Neutral” Rating at BWS Financial

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by BWS Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $122.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. BWS Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.59% from the company’s previous close.

Hawkins Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HWKN traded down $5.97 on Thursday, hitting $111.32. The company had a trading volume of 39,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,207. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.51. Hawkins has a 1-year low of $53.64 and a 1-year high of $135.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $247.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.59 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 20.16%. Analysts expect that Hawkins will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Hawkins

Hawkins Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWKN. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Hawkins by 116.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 104,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,049,000 after buying an additional 56,330 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in Hawkins during the first quarter worth about $31,504,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Hawkins by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,627 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hawkins by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,516,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,807,000 after purchasing an additional 62,224 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Hawkins by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 43,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares in the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

