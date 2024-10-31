Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Short Interest Update

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,430,000 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the September 30th total of 2,990,000 shares. Approximately 17.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 165,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,928,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,664,000 after purchasing an additional 134,292 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,095,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,579,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 18,003 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 853,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,906,000 after buying an additional 10,952 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.8 %

ENTA stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,832. The company has a market capitalization of $241.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.79 and its 200-day moving average is $12.78. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $17.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.36. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 160.27% and a negative return on equity of 63.75%. The firm had revenue of $17.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.27) earnings per share. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on ENTA shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.