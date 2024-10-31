Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC) Position Boosted by Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC

Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) by 169.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,005 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF accounts for 1.4% of Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $14,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVSC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 27.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 540,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,171,000 after acquiring an additional 34,776 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 371.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 26,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 24.9% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,681,000 after purchasing an additional 32,020 shares during the period.

Get Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AVSC traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.64. 2,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,193. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $57.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.95.

About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.