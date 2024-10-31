US Bancorp DE Sells 12,914 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 616,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,914 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Chubb were worth $177,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CB. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 0.3% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 11,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC grew its position in Chubb by 3.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $282.75. 246,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,598,263. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $212.82 and a 1-year high of $302.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $288.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $114.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.79. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $255.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Chubb from $291.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total transaction of $75,034.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,261,558.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total transaction of $75,034.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,261,558.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $8,780,092.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,341,094.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,636 shares of company stock valued at $24,874,208. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

