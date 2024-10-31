Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC Has $43.50 Million Stock Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 649,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,144 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $43,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,514,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. REDW Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 67,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 59,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Avantis International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.36. 30,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,029. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $53.48 and a 52 week high of $67.83.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.