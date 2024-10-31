US Bancorp DE Has $151.94 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,344,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78,833 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $151,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $1,256,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 33,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 35.5% during the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 15.3% in the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.9% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 116,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,345 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $4,521,259.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 60,619,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,396,116,784.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $576,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 554,929 shares in the company, valued at $35,543,202.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,345 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total value of $4,521,259.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 60,619,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,396,116,784.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,465 shares of company stock worth $8,050,109 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.94. 1,780,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,001,872. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.52. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $50.30 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The company has a market capitalization of $126.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 41.84%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

