IDOX (LON:IDOX) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

IDOX plc (LON:IDOX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 62.07 ($0.80) and traded as low as GBX 54.40 ($0.71). IDOX shares last traded at GBX 54.40 ($0.71), with a volume of 550,962 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on IDOX in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 81 ($1.05) target price on the stock.
IDOX Stock Up 9.8 %
About IDOX
IDOX plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services for the management of local government and other organizations in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Land, Property & Public Protection; Communities; and Assets.
