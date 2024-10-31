Headlam Group (LON:HEAD) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 150.17 ($1.95) and traded as low as GBX 129.50 ($1.68). Headlam Group shares last traded at GBX 133 ($1.72), with a volume of 13,879 shares trading hands.

Headlam Group Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £105.43 million, a P/E ratio of -870.00 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 139.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 149.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Robin George Williams acquired 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 138 ($1.79) per share, for a total transaction of £5,865 ($7,606.02). 4.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Headlam Group Company Profile

Headlam Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in sale, marketing, supply, and distribution of floorcovering and other ancillary products in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. The company offers its products to independent and multiple retailers, small and large contractors, and housebuilders.

