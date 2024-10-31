Costamare (CMRE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 1st. Analysts expect Costamare to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $515.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.41 million. Costamare had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 19.63%. On average, analysts expect Costamare to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Costamare Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Costamare stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $13.46. The company had a trading volume of 15,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,982. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.37. Costamare has a 1 year low of $8.54 and a 1 year high of $17.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day moving average of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Costamare Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.83%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMRE. StockNews.com lowered Costamare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Costamare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Costamare from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Costamare Company Profile

