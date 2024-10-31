HM Payson & Co. Has $4.76 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,470 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% in the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000.

VEA stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,124,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,440,828. The firm has a market cap of $130.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $42.03 and a 12 month high of $53.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.55.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

