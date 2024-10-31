Northeast Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:NECB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Northeast Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:NECB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. Northeast Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 31.34%. The company had revenue of $42.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.53 million.

Northeast Community Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:NECB traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.82. 62,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,945. Northeast Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.26 and a 52-week high of $28.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.53. The company has a market cap of $376.04 million, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.59.

Northeast Community Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Northeast Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Northeast Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

About Northeast Community Bancorp

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

