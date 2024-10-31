MYCELX Technologies (LON:MYX) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

MYCELX Technologies Co. (LON:MYX – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 52.80 ($0.68) and traded as low as GBX 38 ($0.49). MYCELX Technologies shares last traded at GBX 39 ($0.51), with a volume of 2,500 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 95 ($1.23) price objective on shares of MYCELX Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of £9.99 million, a PE ratio of -364.91 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 43.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 52.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15.

In related news, insider André Schnabl purchased 48,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.66) per share, with a total value of £24,906.36 ($32,299.78). Company insiders own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

MYCELX Technologies Corporation, a clean water technology company, provides water treatment solutions to the oil and gas, power, marine, and heavy manufacturing sectors in the Middle East, the United States, Nigeria, Australia and internationally. The company offers oil removal solutions for upstream produced water to oil companies; and hydrocarbons removal services from downstream process wastewater that are used in petrochemical facilities and refineries.

