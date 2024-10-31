Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.800-9.020 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 8.880. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its FY24 guidance to $8.80-8.96 EPS.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAA. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $139.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.75.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 123.27%.
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
