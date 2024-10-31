J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $46.09 and last traded at $46.09, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.09.

J D Wetherspoon Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.84.

J D Wetherspoon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.7648 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th.

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

