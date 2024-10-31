Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the September 30th total of 22,700 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.
Energy Focus Stock Down 5.7 %
Energy Focus stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.32. 1,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,064. Energy Focus has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $2.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.79.
Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 86.25% and a negative net margin of 45.19%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Energy Focus
Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.
