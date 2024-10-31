Canagold Resources (TSE:CCM) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Canagold Resources Ltd. (TSE:CCM – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.31 and traded as low as C$0.29. Canagold Resources shares last traded at C$0.29, with a volume of 9,800 shares changing hands.

Canagold Resources Stock Down 1.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.24 million, a PE ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.28.

Canagold Resources Company Profile

Canagold Resources Ltd. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the New Polaris project that consist of 61 crown granted mineral claims and 1 modified grid claim covering an area of approximately 2,956 acres located at Tulsequah River Valley; and the Windfall Hills project consists of the Atna properties, comprising 2 mineral claims covering 959 hectares and the Dunn properties, comprising 8 mineral claims covering 2820 hectares, located near south of Burns Lake.

